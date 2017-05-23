MBOSE HSSLC Result 2017, Meghalaya 12th Arts Results 2017 to be declared today

The MBOSE HSSLC Result 2017 and Meghalaya 12th Arts Results 2017 will be declared today (Tuesday). The results will be declared at 10 am on the official website. The board had earlier asked all the Head of the Institutions, Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination Centres to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of results.

The results will be available on megresults.nic.in. Alternate portals too would have the results. You can check the same below.

How to check MBOSE HSSLC SSLC Result 2017

Students who are searching for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 and class 12 or HSSLC results 2017 can follow these instructions to check their results.

Go the MBOSE results website, megresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC or HSSLC results link

Enter your credentials

Submit and see your results

Take a print out

Other websites to check results:

www.examresults.net/meghalaya

www.megresults.nic.in

www.timesinternet.in

www.knowyourresult.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.results.amarujala.com

How to check MBOSE HSSLC SSLC Result 2017 through SMS:

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

space send it to 56263

space send it to 5676750

send it to 52070

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)

space to 5676750

space to 56263

space to 52070

OneIndia News