MBBS course fees: Hike of 10 per cent over next 3 years

There will be a 10 per cent hike in the fee for MBBS courses in government and private medical colleges over the next three years. This was decided at a meeting between representatives of private medical colleges and Karnataka's medical education minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil.

For 2017-18 academic year, the MBBS course fees in government colleges and for students allotted government-quota seats in private colleges is expected to increase from Rs 70,000 to Rs 77,000. The fee in private medical colleges may increase from Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 6.35 lakh.

There was however no decision on the fee hike for dental colleges. There would be another meeting on this subject in the next three to four days.

Dr Patil said that in other states, the MBBS course fee is more than Rs 10 lakh. Pointing this out, private medical colleges sought an increase in the fee. However, it was decided to increase it only by 10%," he also said.

The minister further said that the admissions would be based on the state merit list of the NEET. Preparations are on and counselling will start on July 5.

This year, additional 350 seats will be available in government medical colleges for MBBS aspirants.

The number of seats has increased from 100 to 150 in government medical colleges in Shivamogga, Hassan, Bidar, Belagavi, Raichur and Mandya. At Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, the intake will increase from 150 to 200 seats.

Counselling for seats in government, private and religious and linguistic minority colleges will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). In the case of deemed universities, counselling will be conducted by Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS).

