Mayawati threatens to resign before she walks out of RS over Dalit atrocities

New Delhi, July 18: As expected, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament proved to be a stormy one on Tuesday, as opposition leaders targeted the ruling BJP-led NDA government over a range of issues including rise in atrocities against minorities and Dalits, plight of farmers, cow slaughter and India-China border standoff.

The debate over rise in Dalit atrocities under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh, raised by Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati, caused a lot of pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha.

The leaders of BJP protested when Mayawati spoke about "atrocities against Dalits" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

A miffed Mayawati told the House that if she was not allowed to speak she would quit.

"If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now, if I am not allowed to speak right now," the BSP chief said.

Thereafter, Mayawati stormed out of the Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to complete her statement on treatment of Dalits in Saharanpur.

Addressing the media after she left the Rajya Sabha, Mayawati said, "When I tried to speak about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why?"

She said that it was shameful if she can't speak about the problems of weaker sections. Mayawati added that if she can't raise issues regarding the weaker sections then she had no right to be in the House.

"This is the reason I have decided to quit from the Rajya Sabha, I am not being heard, not allowed to speak," she said.

"Mayawati has been disrespectful in the House and has dared to challenge the Chair. She must apologise," says BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Wednesday.

OneIndia News