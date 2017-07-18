Mayawati resigns hours after she walks out of Rajya Sabha

BSP supremo Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha as MP hours after she threatened to quit for restricting her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

After the resignation, Mayawati said, 'When ruling party doesn't give time to present my case, then it would be better to resign'.

Jab satta paksh mujhe apni baat rakhne ka bhi samay nahi de raha hai toh mera isteefa dena hi theek hai: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/gHiJcOuqNs — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, the debate over the rise in Dalit atrocities under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh, raised by Dalit leader and Mayawati, caused a lot of pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha.

The leaders of BJP protested when Mayawati spoke about "atrocities against Dalits" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Angry Mayawati had told the House that if she was not allowed to speak she would quit.

"I will resign from Rajya Sabha today," a visibly anguished Mayawati shot back when Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien asked her to wrap up her speech as she had exceeded the three minutes given to her to make her submission.

(With agency inputs)