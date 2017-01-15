Mayawati appeals to workers to celebrate her birthday with simplicity

Lucknow, Jan 15: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday addressing her party workers said that BJP and SP have all tried different tactics to win over people in the state. "Congress did not fulfil promises that were made during khat sabhas whereas BJP failed to deliver in over 2 years of being in power," she said.

Hitting out at Modi government over demonetisation move, she said: "It's been over 50 days post demonetisation and yet PM has not said how much black money has been recovered since then. When they failed to win over people, BJP launched the currency ban in the garb of protecting national interests."

"90% poor, farmers and laborers are still reeling under the impact of currency ban," she added. Talking about the upcoming elections, the BSP chief said that her party will be contesting Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab elections alone. Hitting out at BJP she said: "BJP has lost the moral ground to question political rivals. It is unnerved by BSP's popularity in Uttar Pradesh. Despite BJP's abominable attempts to discredit the BSP, our party has emerged stronger than ever before,"

BJP's claims of there being no protests anywhere against demonetisation will prove hollow during UP polls, she said. "Once I come to power all schemes and policies of my government between 2007 to 2012 would be reintroduced," she said.

On the occasion of her birthday, Mayawati appealed to her party workers to celebrate her birthday with simplicity by doing welfare of the needy and underprivileged. "Unlike SP, BSP does not splurge on birthday celebrations," she said.

OneIndia News