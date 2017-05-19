Mathura murders: two arrested, MP Hema Malini to visit jewellers family

Two people were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the killing of two jewelers in Mathura and another two culprits identified said Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday.

Hema Malini was told by police officials about the progress made in the case. She said 'concerned with incidents in Mathura, keeping a tab on developments.' She will go to Mathura on May 24th. According to reports, jewellers across Uttar Pradesh will go on a strike on Friday to protest against the murders of two traders in Mathura.

Concerned with incidents in Mathura, keeping a tab on developments: Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini to ANI on situation after 2 jewelers killing pic.twitter.com/VkDH9xTdZp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2017

In a shocking incident, two jewellers were shot dead and two others critically injured in an attack by unknown assailants on Monday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the assailants attacked the jewellers around 8 pm and sped away with Rs one crore jewellry. The attack on jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

OneIndia News