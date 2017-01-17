Massive protests in support of Jallikattu on Chennai's Marina Beach.

Chennai, Jan 17: Condemning the arrests of hundreds in Alanganallur of Madurai on Tuesday morning, thousands of people gathered at Marina Beach of Chennai. Youngsters and seniors alike, close to 5000 people, gathered to condemn the crackdown on 'peaceful' protestors at Madurai in support of the 'traditional sport'. The massive crowd turned to mobile light protest to attract attention prompting more people to join in the protests.

Police had a tough time managing the massive crowd of over 5000 people who had gathered in response to social media posters and invited to support the cause of Jallikattu. The protest in Chennai was aimed at sending out the message that Jallikattu was not an issue restricted to rural Tamil Nadu but mattered to all in the state.

Meanwhile, posters of protests continue to be shared widely online. Many posters and messages asking students to boycott college in support on Jallikattu on Wednesday is doing the rounds in Tamil Nadu. The protests come in the background of attempts to organise the banned sport in Tamil Nadu forcing authorities to crackdown on those responsible for it. Tuesday also saw people, including policemen, being injured by bulls running helter-skelter during attempts by cops to drive people away from a Jallikattu venue in Madurai.

OneIndia News