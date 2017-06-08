Massive protests break out in Darjeeling; GJM supporters clash with cops

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse Gorkha Janmukti Morcha protesters in Darjeeling when protesters allegedly set fire to police vehicles on Thursday. According to sources, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling to chair a state cabinet meeting, convoy was also stopped following the incident.

The state government called in the Army to contain the situation. More than 10,000 tourist who are stuck in the city are advised to return back to hotel.

Amid protests Mamata Banerjee will chair a state cabinet meeting in the Darjeeling after 45 years.

GJM protesters, face covered with black cloth, blocked the road near Bhanubhakt Bhaban, Darjeeling Station and Batashia. They also burnt effigy of Mamata Banerjee.

Also, unrest is also seen at Darjeeling in Siliguri and Kaljmpong.

GJM protests started after it lost to TMC in the last civic polls and it was after three decades any party from plain area has formed board at Mirik.

OneIndia News