Martyr's family given AC, sofa only for show, taken back after CM's visit

It turns out that the Air Conditioner, sofa and carpet given to martyred BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar's family were only for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, as the family is saying that all the items have now been taken back by the authorities.

Prem Sagar's brother, Dayasagar told news agency ANI that officials took carpet, sofa and AC back soon after CM Adityanath left their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

"UP CM visited, AC,sofa,carpet were put in the room but officials took back everything after CM left," Dayasagar was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the local administration in Deoria district, installed airconditioners, new curtains, sofas and carpets in the martyr's living room where the chief minister was to meet the family. A day before CM's visit, dusty roads in the village were cleaned and drains which always used to remain open in the village were closed.

Head Constable Sagar was on patrol duty on May 1 along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch when Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) crossed the LoC and ambushed the patrol team. While taking cover, Head Constable Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the Army were left behind. They were killed and their bodies were mutilated.

Head Constable Prem Sagar was from the 200th batallion of the BSF and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh was from the Army's 22 Sikh regiment.

Head Constable Sagar's family had refused to cremate his body, insisting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit them. They agreed to hold the last rites after the Chief Minister spoke to them on May 3.

Adityanath visited martyr's family on Friday and presented a cheque for Rs. 4 lakh. He also reportedly promised employment to Sagar's children after completion of their studies

The Chief Minister said a 'shaheed smarak' (martyr's memorial) and a girls' inter college will be set up in the village in the memory of Prem Sagar.

OneIndia News