Marshal Arjan Singh: A legend who keeps the spirit of IAF alive

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh was laid to rest with 17-gun salute and fly past on Monday. But, he has left behind a rich legacy which will continue to inspire for generations to come.

Started as a cadet in the Royal Air Force in 1938 , Marshal Arjan Singh's exceptional career graph rose till he became Chief of Air Staff in 1964. He served Royal Indian Air Force during World War II, and was Wing Commander of Royal Indian Air Force, Ambala Air Force Station during Indo-Pakistan War of 1947. He led the Indian Air Force in Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. When appointed as Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, he was just about 45.

Former Vice Chief of IAF Kapil Kak described him as the "epitome of military leadership in classical sense". He was the only 5 star-ranked officer to survive since the death of the hero of 1971 Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2008.

Even in deteriorating health condition, Arjan Singh paid last respect to former President APJ Abdul Kalam's mortal remains at AFS Palam in New Delhi. In a touching tribute, wheelchair-bound, Singh stood up to pay his last respects to the former Indian President. Arjan Singh commanded respect from politicians across political spectrum.

Arvind Singh, who flew in from the United States for his father's last rites, said he learnt humility by observing him. "One thing that struck me (about my father) was that he was always very humble. He always treated people well. If he saw a sweeper he would treat him equally and that is something I learnt from him," he said.