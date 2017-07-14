Maoists kill 3 persons suspecting to be police informers in Bihar

Three persons, including a woman, were allegedly killed by Naxals suspecting them to be police informers in Jamui's Barhat of Bihar.

The naxals have put up posters calling the deceased as anti-people, anti-party, and stooge of police. In another poster, naxals wrote their victims names as: Shiv Koda, Bhajarangi Koda and Meenadevi Koda. At the end, naxalites have mentioned their party name CPI-Maoist claiming responsibility for the murders.

#Visuals from Bihar: Three persons including a woman killed by Naxals suspecting them to be police informers in Jamui's Barhat. pic.twitter.com/icZgzx8cn1 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

According to TOI reports, Maoists have killed one civilian every two days till May 2017, most of them tribals branded "police informers". The majority of the victims were tortured before being killed, with a few cases of beheadings in Chhattisgarh similar to those carried out by the Islamic State terror group.

At least 21 incidents have been reported from across Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha of CPI (Maoist) cadres blasting the offices of local contractors and targeting their staff.

As per reports, the districts that reported the highest number of civilian killings, include Sukma (8); Narayanpur and Gadchiroli (7); Kanker and Malkangiri (5); and Chatra (4). In all, Naxalites had killed 62 civilians by April 30, 2017 - of these, at least 30 were executed by 'Janatana sarkars' or kangaroo courts as "instant punishment".

April has been the bloodiest month, with 21 killings, followed by 16 in February, 13 in January and 12 in March. In the same month, 25 CRPF personnel were martyred in a Maoist ambush in Sukma.

OneIndia News