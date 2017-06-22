Maoist Birbal Murmu sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment

Munger (Bihar), Jun 22: A Munger court on Thursday convicted a Maoist to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for possession of explosive substances.

Additional District Judge - II Purushottam Mishra passed the order convicting Birbal Murmu after finding him guilty under provisions of the Explosive Substance Act, 1884 and Rules, 2008.

Murmu, a CPI(Maoist) area commander of Kharagur region of Munger district, was found guilty of concealing 93 gelatin sticks in Kandani forests. He was arrested in June 2012 from Pakur district.

Although the police had listed several charges against Murmu in its chargesheet, many of them could not be proved.

After arrest on June 11, 2012, Murmu had told police that massive amounts of explosives were hidden underground in Kandanai forests. When police went to the spot they found the explosives after which a case under section 119/12 was registered.

The police could not prove their charges in the other cases, hence, Murmu was convicted in this case and sentenced.

PTI