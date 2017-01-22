Many dead as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails at AP

12 persons were killed after 7 coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident took place at 11 pm.

The Chief PRO of the East Coast Railway J P Mishra said, 7 coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed, he also said. He further quoted doctors at the site while saying 12 persons have died.

8/Helpline numbers at khurda control: 0674 2490670. Bhubaneswar station: 06742543360.Behrampur station:06802229632 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017

As rescue operations continue, officials feel that the number of deaths are likely to rise as several persons are still trapped.

The Ministry for Railways tweeted, "Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation, directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the ministry also tweeted.

OneIndia News