Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La pass cancelled

New Delhi, June 30: Days after China refused entry to around 50 Indian pilgrims who were to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu La pass, India has decided to halt the yatra en route China. The Mansarovar pilgrims can visit Mansarovar only through Uttarakhand route.

The decision to cancel the Nathu La pass route came after China accused India of seriously damaging border peace. Beijing further warned New Delhi on Wednesday that future visits of its pilgrims will depend on whether it will "correct its errors".

The yatra through Uttrakhand is considered tougher of the two trekking routes set by the Ministry of External Affairs to Kailash Mansarovar.

Before the warning, China had lodged protests in Beijing and New Delhi against Indian soldiers' "trespassing" into its territory, The Hindustan Times reported. The foreign ministry in a statement said the entry to pilgrims has been denied because of "security considerations" and "in light of" the border stand-off in the Sikkim section.

The move will come as a disappointment to the 800 devotees hoping to visit the high altitude area, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, following an arduous trek along the Nathu La route.

Though the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim will not take place this year, the pilgrimage through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand will continue as scheduled, a government official said.

Oneindia News