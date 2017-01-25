Man’s best friend turned martyred comrade: CRPF’s tribute to Pluto

New Delhi: Pluto, the sniffer dog of the Central Reserve Police Force, was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur region on Tuesday. The IED, laid down by the Naxals, exploded in the Murdanda area of Bijapur.
The incident took place early Tuesday morning when a team of CRPF's 229th battalion under Awapalli police station limits was carrying out a search operation.
Pluto, a German shepherd, was a fresh inductee to the battalion.
The CRPF forces paid tribute to their fallen comrade both on social media and by giving Pluto a martyr's farewell.
We look at the life and times of Pluto, the CRPF's sniffer dog.
Able to leap tall buildings
Pluto seen here leaping over an makeshift steeplechase during a trial course.
Never tire of tyres
Pluto scampers over a pile of tyres part of an obstacle course during an obstacle course run.
I ain’t no fence-sitter
Pluto jumps over a high wooden fence while clearing through an obstacle course.
The dear departed
The CRPF gave Pluto a fond farewell after the K9 was killed by a Maoist-primed IED.