Man’s best friend turned martyred comrade: CRPF’s tribute to Pluto

The CRPF paid tribute to martyred sniffer dog Pluto, who was killed in an IED blast

New Delhi: Pluto, the sniffer dog of the Central Reserve Police Force, was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur region on Tuesday. The IED, laid down by the Naxals, exploded in the Murdanda area of Bijapur.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning when a team of CRPF's 229th battalion under Awapalli police station limits was carrying out a search operation.

Pluto, a German shepherd, was a fresh inductee to the battalion.

The CRPF forces paid tribute to their fallen comrade both on social media and by giving Pluto a martyr's farewell.

We look at the life and times of Pluto, the CRPF's sniffer dog.

Able to leap tall buildings

Able to leap tall buildings

Pluto seen here leaping over an makeshift steeplechase during a trial course.

Never tire of tyres

Never tire of tyres

Pluto scampers over a pile of tyres part of an obstacle course during an obstacle course run.

Nets, no trouble

Nets, no trouble

Another image of Pluto seen here climbing deftly over an hurdle draped with nets.

Ears like a dog

Ears like a dog

Sitting at attention, Pluto peers at the camera in this pic.

I ain’t no fence-sitter

I ain’t no fence-sitter

Pluto jumps over a high wooden fence while clearing through an obstacle course.

The dear departed

The dear departed

The CRPF gave Pluto a fond farewell after the K9 was killed by a Maoist-primed IED.

Six feet under

Six feet under

The CRPF buried Pluto, who had recently joined the force, with full honours on Tuesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 13:36 [IST]
