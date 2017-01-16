Manohar Parrikar pitches for defence exports

Hyderabad, Jan 16: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said India will pitch for the sale of state-of-the-art indigenously built missile systems in the global market to earn foreign exchange as the country was emerging as a global defence manufacturing hub.

Noting the increasing partnership between the DRDO and defence industries, he said the synergy has provided the much needed thrust for exporting India-made defence products globally.

"We are taking necessary initiatives in this direction and I am sure that our state-of-the-art missiles and weapon systems will garner the much needed interest in the global markets and generate foreign exchange," he said during his visit to DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here.

He said the partnership was transforming the country into a global defence manufacturing hub. Parrikar congratulated all DRDO scientists on the recent successful missions including Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon, Long Range Ballistic Missiles Agni Agni IV and V, Guided Pinaka and Astra missiles.

He complimented the Missile Complex for indigenising various technology products and strengthening the defence industrial base in the country.

PTI