Manohar Parrikar pitches for defence exports

Noting the increasing partnership between the DRDO and defence industries, Manohar Parrikar said the synergy has provided the much needed thrust for exporting India-made defence products globally.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Hyderabad, Jan 16: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said India will pitch for the sale of state-of-the-art indigenously built missile systems in the global market to earn foreign exchange as the country was emerging as a global defence manufacturing hub.

manohar parrikar
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and other members at an exhibition showcasing products and systems developed by various DRDO laboratories at Parliament house in New Delhi. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

Noting the increasing partnership between the DRDO and defence industries, he said the synergy has provided the much needed thrust for exporting India-made defence products globally.

"We are taking necessary initiatives in this direction and I am sure that our state-of-the-art missiles and weapon systems will garner the much needed interest in the global markets and generate foreign exchange," he said during his visit to DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here.

He said the partnership was transforming the country into a global defence manufacturing hub. Parrikar congratulated all DRDO scientists on the recent successful missions including Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon, Long Range Ballistic Missiles Agni Agni IV and V, Guided Pinaka and Astra missiles.

He complimented the Missile Complex for indigenising various technology products and strengthening the defence industrial base in the country.

PTI 

Read more about:

manohar parrikar, india, drdo, defence, apj abdul kalam

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 19:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 