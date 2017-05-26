Manohar Parrikar to lunch with tribals, cow-herders

Panaji, May 26: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and other top functionaries of the party here will visit the homes of Scheduled Tribes members and nomadic cow-herders and have lunch with them, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of three years in office.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa unit President Vinay Tendulkar told a press conference in Panaji that the house-visits are part of a 15-day programme planned by the party to celebrate the third anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance government.

"Chief Minister Parrikar and South Goa MP Narendra Savoikar will be visiting homes of members of the Scheduled Tribes community and Dhangars (nomadic herders) and have lunch with them as part of the 15-day celebration," Tendulkar said.

He added that the visits to the homes of marginalised members of the society was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' motto.

IANS