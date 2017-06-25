Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi's 33rd radio address at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

This will be the 33rd episode of the monthly programme, which will be broadcast on All Indian Radio and Doordarshan.

Modi, who is currently on a visit to the United States, earlier said in a tweet that he would like people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and the My Gov Open Forum, and can also dial the toll free number 1XXX-XX-7800 to record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress free, and said that Yoga is the only thing that is uniting the world.

OneIndia News