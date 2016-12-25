Mann ki Baat: Cashless transactions have increased by 200 percent says Modi

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has launched two new schemes, Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for consumers and traders in order to promote digital banking.

Addressing the last 'Mann ki Baat' programme of the year, Modi said that cashless transactions have been increased by 200-300% in recent times. Along with this awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing, he also said.

Modi announces lucky draw for those making digital payments, bumper draw will be on 14th April, the prizes will be worth of crores. Modi also said that 30 crore RuPay cards in the country are owned by the poor who have Jan Dhan accounts.

Narendra Modi also said that he wanted a debate in Parliament on donations being given to political parties but it could not take place. He added that rumours were being spread on funding for political parties. "Law is the same for everyone, whether it is individual, organisation or a party," he said. The Prime Minister, however, added that amid the disruptions, something good also happened, and thanked the members of Parliament for passage of the disability bill. "This time Parliament session was the reason of people's dismay. People expressed anger against the disruption, so did the President and Vice-President," said the Prime Minister. "The disability bill was passed and for that I thank all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Divyangs (disabled)," he added.

Modi further lauded the country's sportsmen and sportswoman who have "made us proud". Praising the Indian cricket team for its performance in a recently concluded Test series against England, Modi said,"It has been phenomenal this year, congratulate the team for beating England 4-0.'' He also congratulated the junior hockey team of India for winning the hockey World Cup. "After 15 years, our junior hockey team has won the world cup. I congratulate all the young players."

Modi congratulated the Assam government for their efforts to promote cashless economy. He said Assam Government has announced Rs 5,000 as a reward for farmers who buy seeds through digital transactions.

He also wished former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday and extended Christmas greetings to the nation. He said Jesus not just served the poor but has also appreciated the service done by poor and this is real empowerment.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)