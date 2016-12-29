New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit back at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, and said the former PM's reference to "organised loot" during his speech on demonetisation in Parliament must have been in the context of his own government.

"Regarding Manmohan Singh ji, it is interesting that the words 'monumental mismanagement' came from a leader who has been at the helm of India's economic journey for around 45 years," Modi said in an interview to India Today.

"His reference to organised loot was perhaps a reference to the unending string of scams under his leadership... From the coal scam, to 2G and CWG scam. Demonetisation on the other hand is an unprecedented step to confiscate the loot of the corrupt," he said.

Manmohan Singh, participating in a debate on demonetisation in the Rajya Sabha called demonetisation a "monumental management failure" and "a case of organised loot and legalised plunder". The debate that started in the upper house could not be concluded amid disruptions, and the winter session was almost a washout.

Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8.

IANS