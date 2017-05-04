Manmohan Singh visited more countries than PM Narendra Modi, but nobody noticed: Shah

New Delhi, May 4: BJP Chief Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited more countries than Narendra Modi, but the difference is when Singh travelled no one noticed his departure and return.

"Our opponents make an issue of PM Modi's foreign visits but as per figures Manmohan Singh ji visited more countries than Modi Ji. The number of PM Modi's foreign visits appear higher because when Manmohan Singhji used to go, no one got to know when he went or came back," Shah said.

PM Narendra Modi's foreign visits have always attracted criticism by the opposition parties, especially from Congress for benching Minister of External Affaiars Sushma Swaraj on important trips.

Amit Shah's statement holds truth as most of Modi's visit have been marked with a huge media coverage and sensation. Meanwhile, supporters of Modi feel that his abroad trips have played a positive role in boosting economic and bilateral ties with neighbouring countries.

According to the statistics, Modi has visited 56 countries in three years of tenure since assuming office in May 2014. Manmohan Singh visited 35 countries during first term and 38 countries in his second term.

OneIndia News