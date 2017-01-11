Manmohan Singh takes on Narendra Modi, says 'worse is yet to come'

New Delhi, Jan 11: Commenting on the demonetisation decision, former Prime Minster Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that while the economic situation has already become bad, "worse is yet to come".

Speaking at the "Jan Vedna Sammelan" of the Congress, Manmohan Singh attacked Prime Minster Narendra Modi, saying it is his solemn duty to tell the people what wrongs Modi is doing. "Demonatisation has hurt the country hard. Things have gone bad in the last two months, but worse is yet to come," he said.

"The beginning of the end has come", Singh said, adding that "Modi's propaganda to reflect wrong figures has failed". "Modi's propaganda that the national income of India in the last two years has gone up, has failed... The 7.6 per cent growth rate of country has come to 7 per cent in only a few months as a consequence of steep fall in the GDP of the country," Singh said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at the same event said that demonetisation was Modi's personal choice that the PM had broken the spine of the Indian economy.

IANS