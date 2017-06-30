Manmohan expresses concern over 'rise in communal violence' in the country

New Delhi, June 29: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the kind of atmosphere being created in the country in the name of religion.

Everybody should try to ensure communal harmony in the society and live like a family, Singh said at an Eid Milan function in Delhi.

"We all Indians have to defend the country by walking shoulder to shoulder. We have to stay in brotherhood and create an atmosphere that is in accordance with the path shown by our Constitution," he said.

"Whatever atmosphere is being created in the name of religion (in our country), I am reminded of Iqbal's couplet, 'Mazhab nahin sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna'," he added.

IANS