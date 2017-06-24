Manipuri sociologist dreams to become India’s President, starts Facebook campaign

Imphal, June 24: It's a dream many would say is an exercise in futility. But that has not deterred a Manipuri sociologist from aspiring to become the next President of the country.

As the politics over the top post in Delhi has reached its peak, 42-year-old Ibochouba Singh Konthoujam, a resident of Ningthoukhong, a small town in Bishnupur district, has gone online to drum up support for his candidature.

In his Facebook post, Konthoujam, who holds a doctoral degree, is trying to garner support from MPs and members of state Assemblies for proposing and seconding his candidature.

Several people have shared his online appeal and wished him luck in his 'herculean' effort. Konthoujam is all set to file his nomination paper on June 28.

"I took the form from Parliament House on June 20 and I will file the nomination paper on June 28. I am ready to contest for the presidential post," Ibochouba told The Telegraph.

The father of three sons, Konthoujam runs a private school, D-Cacus-Education Centre, in his home town of Ningthoukhong. His wife is a home-maker.

"I was thinking of contesting for the post of President for some time. I have decided that I should contest this time," he said.

Asked him why he wished to become the President, the Manipuri man said that he wanted to "accelerate the process of human resource development and pace of economic growth, and restructure the administrative system".

"I also want to seriously focus on education, health and empowerment of the youth. I have been working in the social sector and I don't have any political affiliation. I am not a politician. I grew up in a poor family and I wish to work for the poor and neglected," Konthoujam added.

Although his friends and neighbours were initially surprised to learn that Konthoujam wanted to contest the presidential polls, now they support him in his endeavour.

Ibochouba said he would lobby for the support of MPs from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana, besides his home state.

It looks hard if he would get the support from MPs outside his state, as till now no Manipur-based political party has spoken in favour of his candidature.

It would be interesting to see what kind of a fight Konthoujam would be able to put up against heavyweights like NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, and opposition nominee, Meira Kumar, in his race to Raisina Hill.

