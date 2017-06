One Assam Rifles jawan lost his life and three others were injured on Friday after Improvised explosive device bomb blast that took place in Ukhrul district in Manipur.

Area cordoned off by security forces, civilians access denied.

On Wednesday, the 41 Assam Rifles division of the Indian Army arrested two individuals who had a pistol, one air gun and two live rounds of ammunition in their possession and were driving around in an unregistered car.

OneIndia News