Manipur militant sent to judicial custody till Jan 31

New Delhi, Jan 24: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent suspected Kangleipak Communist Party-Poirei Meitei militant, Khoirom Ranjit, to judicial custody until January 31.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh remanded Ranjit to judicial custody after Delhi Police told him that it did not require further custodial interrogation of the accused.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 31 and also remanded Ranjit's associate Pukhrihongbamibomcha Prem Kumar to judicial custody until the next date of hearing.

Both were presented in the court after expiry of their five-day police custody.

Ranjit, allegedly a commander-in-chief of the militant outfit, along with Inugbamsanatombi Devi, was arrested last week from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, while Pukhrihongbamibomcha Prem Kumar was arrested from Manipur on the basis of information provided by Ranjit.

Devi is in judicial custody until January 31.

The accused were allegedly involved in terror activities and running an extortion network.

