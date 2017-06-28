Manipur: Grenade blast creates panic in Imphal

Imphal, June 28: A Chinese-made grenade was lobbed and exploded in front of a shop selling two-wheelers here early on Wednesday, triggering panic in the Manipur capital. No one was injured.

The incident took place in Khuyathong area. Employees at the shop said no insurgent group had made any extortion demand. But police feel this must be the work of militants.

The shop is located close to a police station and there are armed police pickets hardly 100 metres away.

In February, the police recovered a hand grenade and a bomb from separate places in Manipur, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit

Last year in August, unidentified persons hurled a Chinese-made hand grenade at the residence of an MLA from Manipur's Imphal West district. The residence of Samuel Risom, Dewlahland MLA, was attacked but there was no report of any casualty.

IANS