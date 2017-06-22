Manipur fights against terror by equipping former militants with ‘skills’

Imphal, June 22: Militancy-hit Manipur has adopted a new mantra to fight against the scourge of violence and destruction. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has decided to train surrendered militants with a set of skills to help them earn their livelihood.

Manipur is one of the worst militancy-hit states in the country. According to an estimate the state has over forty small and big militant groups. Most of the unemployed youth join militancy as an "alternative job".

By training the former militants in various livelihood skills, Manipur is not only encouraging them to join the mainstream, but also dissuading others from joining any militancy groups as it is ultimately futile to take up guns.

"The Manipur government will provide skill development programmes to the surrendered militants. It will enable them to find sustainable means of livelihood," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said at the "homecoming" ceremony of a cadre of the KCP Lamphel held at CM Secretariat recently.

The various skill development programmes are all set to begin from June 30. The former militants will be provided training free of cost. The CM added that those who have surrendered four years ago will also be allowed to stay in their respective homes.

During the event, CM Singh took the opportunity to praise the policies of his government which are encouraging militants to shun violence by joining the mainstream.

The CM added that it would be good for the state's economic growth if more and more militants surrender and join the path of peace and prosperity.

While condemning the recent killings in Ukhrul district, he said that an FIR has been lodged and the entire area has been cordoned off by the combined team of State Police and Assam Rifles.

"Befitting punishments will be given to those perpetrators who are associated with such acts of terrorism," he added.

The surrendered militant was working as a self-styled commander of the KCP Lamphel faction. The arms and ammunition deposited by him included two 9mm pistols with magazines and 9 live rounds.

OneIndia News