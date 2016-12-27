Manipur Editors' Guild opposes militant diktat; decides to publish blank edit page

Imphal, Dec 27: The Editors' Guild in Manipur on Monday decided to halt all media-related activities and publish blank editorial pages in protest against a hand grenade being found at the gates of an evening daily PANDM, located at at Wahengbam in Imphal West district.

The police said the Chinese-made grenade was suspected to be left behind by cadres of the banned KCP outfit.

The suspected militants also left a note, which read: "It is a new year gift to the paper of Manipur".

Protesting the bomb threat, the Editors' Guild decided in a meeting later in the day to stage a sit-in on Monday morning, resolved to stop all media-related activities and leave the editorial page blank for Monday's edition, said Guild president A Mubi.

PTI