Manipur Editors' Guild opposes militant diktat; decides to publish blank edit page

Vowing not to bow down to terror threats, journalists in Manipur have joined hands to oppose regular interference in their work by militant groups.

Imphal, Dec 27: The Editors' Guild in Manipur on Monday decided to halt all media-related activities and publish blank editorial pages in protest against a hand grenade being found at the gates of an evening daily PANDM, located at at Wahengbam in Imphal West district.

The police said the Chinese-made grenade was suspected to be left behind by cadres of the banned KCP outfit.

The suspected militants also left a note, which read: "It is a new year gift to the paper of Manipur".

Protesting the bomb threat, the Editors' Guild decided in a meeting later in the day to stage a sit-in on Monday morning, resolved to stop all media-related activities and leave the editorial page blank for Monday's edition, said Guild president A Mubi.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 0:55 [IST]
