Manipur: Bandh paralyses life in Moreh

Imphal, May 23: Life was paralysed by a 24-hour bandh in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Chandel district of Manipur on Tuesday to protest against the killing of a woman by suspected militants.

All business establishments, markets, offices and educational institutions were closed. Vechicles were also not plying in the town, police said.

A large number of Manipur police personnel has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident, they said. The bandh which started from 8 pm last night was called by the Meetei Council Moreh.

The 49-year-old woman, identified as A Shanti, was killed when two suspected militants who came on a bike fired indiscriminately on the civilians of the area yesterday.

On Saturday, suspected rebels triggered two powerful bombs. The first bomb exploded around 9.30 pm near Moreh police station, while the second bomb exploded at the Gamnong Veng area at Moreh Ward No 2 around 12.30 am, police sources said.

PTI