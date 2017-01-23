Manipur assembly elections: BJP releases list of 31 candidates

New Delhi, Jan 23: The BJP on Monday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections, which is slated to be held in two phases on March 4 and 8.

The candidates were finalised by the party's central election committee at a meeting presided over by party president Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers also attended the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded N. Biren Singh from Heingang assembly seat, L. Susindro Meitei from Khurai, Thakur Biswajit Singh from Thongju, L. Rameshwar Meitei from Keirao, Nimaichand Luwang from Andro and Ibomcha Singh from Lamlai.

Candidates have also been announced for Sagolband, Keisamthong, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Knothoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wanging Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Hiyanglam, SugnooTadubi (ST) and Tamei (ST) assembly seats.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.

In the first phase of the 11th state assembly election, a total of 38 assembly constituencies will go to the polls.

IANS