The Manipur 10th result 2017, or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result will be declared today. The result will be released by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) on its official website.

Students can check their results once declared at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur 10th result 2017: How to check

Log on to manresults.nic.in

Enter roll number and other details

Keep exam admit card in hand

Submit

View your result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News