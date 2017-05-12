Mangaluru: Vehicle loaded with Rs 7.5 crore meant for private bank missing

Rs 7.5 crore belonging to a private bank which was being transported from Mangaluru to Bengaluru has gone missing. Four employees of a logistics firm who were entrusted with the responsibility of transporting the money are also absconding. The huge amount of money was being transported to Koramangala branch of Axis bank from Yeyyadi branch in Mangaluru.

Driver Karibasava, custodian Parashurama and two gunmen Poovanna and Basappa, all employees of Prosegur-Holdings company have gone untraceable after picking up the currency chest. All attempts to reach them on their mobile phone have been futile since Thursday. The chest was loaded into a Bolero car on Thursday but never reached its destination. The manager of Axis bank in Mangaluru had given clear instructions to the team to deliver the whopping sum Rs 7.5 crore to the branch in Bengaluru.

All four persons have gone missing with the vehicle and the money. While it is unclear what really happened to the money and the four men, bank staff suspect that they worked in connivance to make away with the cash. A case has been registered with the Mangaluru police. Bank officials raised a complaint against the four persons with Prosegur-Holdings which in turn filed a police complaint. Kankanady police taken up the matter and investigations are underway. Teams have begun searches for the four suspects.

OneIndia News