Manesar gang rape case: Third accused arrested from Bulandshahr

The police have arrested the third person accused of raping a woman and killing her infant daughter from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr area on Thursday.

The Gurugram Police had on Wednesday arrested two others involved in the heinous crime. The woman was allegedly gang raped in a tempo and six-month-old daughter was murdered.

Two accused - Yogender and Amit- were arrested from Gurugram, while the third one Jai Kesh was nabbed from Bulandshahr. All three men belong to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and had recently migrated to Gurugram.

According to reports, the victim had on May 29 left home with her six-month-old daughter following an argument with a neighbour. She told police that she wanted to go to her father-in-law's home in Khandsa and first headed to Bass Kusla Chowk to look for transportation.

She then boarded an auto-rickshaw, which already had two male passengers apart from the driver. They first drove towards the village she wanted to go, but suddenly changed the route. They parked the vehicle at a secluded place in Manesar and allegedly raped her.

OneIndia News