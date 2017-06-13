Mandsaur: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet families of deceased farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Wednesday, to meet families of the deceased farmers.

Earlier, Chouhan had launched an indefinite fast at a pandal in Bhopal with an appeal for peace after farmers' protests turned violent, leaving six people dead. Farmers have been agitating since June 1 demanding a better price for their produce and loan waiver among other things.

Meanhile, the Madhya Pradesh government appointed retired High Court judge JK Jain to initiate an inquiry into the death of five farmers killed during protests in Mandsaur on June 6.

Last week, farmers in Madhya Pradesh had staged a demonstration demanding fair prices for their produce and loan waivers from the state government. At least five of them were killed in Mandsaur when police fired in an effort to quell the protests. On June 8, residents of the Badavan village alleged that one more farmer had died after an assault by police officials.

