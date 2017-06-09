Mandsaur limps back to normalcy, curfew lifted partially

After days of violent protests and shut down, Mandsaur is limping back to normalcy. The district administration and the police have allowed curfew to be lifted partially. Curfew has been relaxed between 10 AM to 6 PM as the situation has considerably improved.

While curfew will be relaxed, security personnel will continue to keep tight vigil along the highways, borders of villages as well as places where people are expected to visit in large numbers. For almost five days in a row, shops and establishments across the violence-hit district have remained shut inconveniencing citizens. The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday said that the curfew was relaxed to help locals access essential commodities that have been out of reach thanks to the violent protests that the region was witness to.

While the situation has improved it continues to be tense with farmer families still agitated with the brute force that was used against them by security forces. After being the hotbed of farmer protests, the region had also become centre stage for politics with visits of Congress, JDU and AAP leaders. Special forces rushed by the union home ministry will continue to keep vigil along with the police. A call on extending the relaxation of the curfew will be taken after studying the situation.

OneIndia News