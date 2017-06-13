Mandsaur: FIR against Cong's Shakuntala Khatik for inciting violence

An FIR has been registered against Congress' MLA Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal in Karera police station for inciting mob & other sections.

Shivpuri (MP): FIR registered against Congress' Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal in Karera police station,for inciting mob & other sections pic.twitter.com/7O7pWqoO5U — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

On June 9, a vide went viral in which Shakuntala Khatik was asking people to set a police station on fire with a senior cop standing right next to her pleading for her to stop. The video was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his Twitter handle, which was later on shared by the official handle of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party.

However, Shakuntala dismissed these charges saying she did not instigate workers during farmers' protest in Mandsaur district. "I told police if they can't ensure women safety then why are they sitting in police station, set it on fire. I didn't instigate workers, and would've they remained silent had I asked them to do so?" Khatik said.

OneIndia News