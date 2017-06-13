Mandsaur farmers' protest: Jyotiraditya Scindia released

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was arrested on Tuesday on the border of Ratlam and Mandsaur for trying to enter the violence-hit region, was released on a personal bond.

Jyotiraditya was visiting Mandsaur district, which was hit by violence over deaths of farmers in firing.

On Sunday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh were on Sunday detained by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district after being denied entry to violence-hit Mandsaur.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC are in place in the district.

Five farmers were killed in two separate incidents of firing near the Pipliya Mandi police station last week while protesting in support of their demand for loan waiver and better crop prices.

[Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested]

Scindia has alleged that there is Hitler rule in Madhya Pradesh. He said that farmers' deaths were a blot on the government and that the BJP had no right to stay in power.

The union government has rushed 1,100 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to the violence-hit state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

