Mandsaur farmers' agitation: Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar detained

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh were on Sunday detained by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district after being denied entry to violence-hit Mandsaur.

The trio, along with around 3o other activists, were enroute Mandsaur to meet the families of the persons killed in police firing during the farmers' agitation last week.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC are in place in the district.

Five farmers were killed in two separate incidents of firing near the Pipliya Mandi police station on Tuesday while protesting in support of their demand for loan waiver and better crop prices.

The union government has rushed 1,100 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to the violence-hit state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence. OneIndia News

OneIndia News