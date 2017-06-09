Mandsaur fallout: Tamil Nadu farmers resume protest

Farmers from Tamil Nadu who had shaken up the centre with their protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have resumed agitation. The farmer unrest is spreading across the country and as a fallout of Mandsaur violence, farmers from Tamil Nadu are protesting in Chennai in solidarity with farmers across the country.

Back in their green loincloths, farmers protested against the centre for failing to keep up their promises. The same group of farmers had stirred up the conscience of an entire nation when they sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for 40 days. With skulls in hand, farmers resorted to novel ways of protest from mock funerals, symbolic consumption of snakes rats and urine to running naked in front of the Prime Minister's residence.

Despite all protests, they were forced to give up their agitation and return with nothing more than hollow promises. The farmers had promised to resume their agitation if the government failed to fulfil its promises and on Friday, farmers from Tamil Nadu came back to the streets of Chennai to sit in protest. Farmers stood in solidarity with the families of those killed in Mandsaur police firing and protested against the union government for failing them. Protesting farmers demanded that farmers above the age of 60 should be given pension.

OneIndia News