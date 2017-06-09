Mandsaur: "Burn the police station," Congress MLA is heard saying in video

In a video going viral on social media, a Congress MLA is heard inciting violence in Madhya Pradesh. The video that was posted on Twitter by a BJP spokesperson shows Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik asking people to set a police station ablaze. The MLA's comments were caught on camera even as the Congress distanced itself from it.

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik inviting people to burn police station in MP.. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/2dX4PmI6bm — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 9, 2017

In the video, police are seen trying to pacify an agitated Shakuntala Khatik who is heard asking people to set the police station on fire. The Congress MLA from Kerera is seen telling people, "thane mein aag laga do, aag laga do." This despite senior office officials pleading with her to leave peacefully. The MLA was leading a protest march when her supporters burnt the effigy of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the recent killing of farmers in police firing in Mandsaur. In a bid to douse the fire, local police party poured water on the effigy during which the MLA was partially drenched. Irked with this, the lawmaker sat on a protest and clashed with the policemen.

On being questioned by media, Shakuntala dismissed charges of inciting the mob. "The police misbehaved with me. False allegations are being made against me when in fact water cannons were used on me," she told a channel.

The video comes at a time when the BJP ha accused Congress of instigating the violence in Madhya Pradesh and infiltrating protest sites to cause trouble. The Congress, on the other hand, has distanced itself from her statements. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that if the video were authentic, the party disassociates itself from the call for violence given by its MLA.

OneIndia News