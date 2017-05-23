Manchester attack: No reports of Indian casualties, says Sushma Swaraj

No reports of Indian casualties have emerged from the Manchester Arena blast, claimed external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. "So far there is no report of an Indian casualty in the Manchester attack. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Swaraj said in a tweet on Tuesday.

So far there is no report of an Indian casualty in the #Manchester attack. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @HCI_London . — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 23, 2017

Sushma Swaraj also shared the emergency contact number of Consulate General of India for Indians affected during the Manchester attack. World leaders condemned the dastardly act of terror that killed close to two dozen people during a pop concert. The external affairs ministry has asked Indians is need of assistance to contact the Consulate General of India on 0121 212 3217. Sushma Swaraj has assured all help to Indians affected during the Manchester attack.

OneIndia News