Manchester attack: India stands in solidarity with UK

Leadres across political parties on Tuesday were united in condemning the Manchester blasts which left 19 people dead and over 50 injured. Multiple blasts hit the Manchester Arena in England during a Ariana Grande concert on Monday night (22.35 BST).

The police are suspecting the role of a suicide bomber. It is also being probed if it was a terror attack. While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, ISIS accounts have already begun celebrating the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning condemned the suspected terror incident with strong words.

"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

Here is what other Indian leaders felt about the tragic attack:

India stands by Government and people of UK in this hour of distress #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 23, 2017 President Pranab Mukerjee The President expressed shock over the Manchester blast and condoled loss of lives in the attack. The loss of lives in Manchester attack is disturbing. We strongly condemn it. We must come together to make the world a more peaceful place. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2017 Amit Shah Shah called for unity to fight the menace of terrorism. Radical Religious Fundamentalism is root cause of Terrorism. Every Religious Group and every Political Party has to get together to fight it — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 23, 2017 Digvijay Singh Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said nations m,ust collectively fight terrorism. Appalled and shocked by the terror attack in Manchester. All the nations of the world must unite against terror in all forms, worldwide. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 23, 2017 Rajyavardhan Rathore Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, echoing similar sentiments, condemned the attack. Terror knows no boundaries,no race,no nation. Terror is terror is terror. World will have to come together to defeat this menace. https://t.co/xe3OYf0p8S — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 23, 2017 Jitendra Singh Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said terrorism knows no boundries.

OneIndia News