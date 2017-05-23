Manchester attack: India stands in solidarity with UK

Leadres across political parties on Tuesday were united in condemning the Manchester blasts which left 19 people dead and over 50 injured. Multiple blasts hit the Manchester Arena in England during a Ariana Grande concert on Monday night (22.35 BST).
The police are suspecting the role of a suicide bomber. It is also being probed if it was a terror attack. While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, ISIS accounts have already begun celebrating the attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning condemned the suspected terror incident with strong words.
"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," PM Modi tweeted.
Here is what other Indian leaders felt about the tragic attack:
President Pranab Mukerjee
The President expressed shock over the Manchester blast and condoled loss of lives in the attack.
Amit Shah
Shah called for unity to fight the menace of terrorism.
Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said nations m,ust collectively fight terrorism.
Rajyavardhan Rathore
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, echoing similar sentiments, condemned the attack.
Jitendra Singh
Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said terrorism knows no boundries.
OneIndia News