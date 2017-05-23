Manchester Arena blast: PM Modi ‘pained’ by the attack, strongly condemns the incident

New Delhi, May 23: Hours after an explosion rocked the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom on Monday night that left at least 19 dead and more than 50 injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning condemned the suspected terror incident with strong words.

Also Read: Eyewitnesses' account: Panic, horror after 19 died in 'suicide blast' in Manchester Arena, UK

"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017

The blast happened at about 22:35 BST on Monday following a pop concert by the American singer Ariana Grande, reported BBC.

The cause is unknown but British PM Theresa May said her thoughts were with those affected by "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack". The British Transport Police said the explosion was in the arena's foyer.

The Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as a case of possible terror attack.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

OneIndia News