Man who set up IM from Dubai arrested

Indian Mujahideen operative Suhaib Pottanikkal, an accused in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case, has been arrested. He was arrested by the agencies on May 22.

Pottanikkal, who hails from Thirurangadi in Mallapuram district, Kerala, was involved in what is known as Wagamon camp. The IM following the Wagamon camp in 2007 was rearing to go all out against India, but was falling short in some departments.

Pottanikkal arranged for an important meeting between Abdul Sattar and Riyaz Bhatkal. This was a meeting that was held after the Wagamon camp and proved to be extremely important for the Indian Mujahideen.

He was said to be behind the Ahmedabad bomb blasts in which 56 people were killed and over 200 injured. The incident, which took place on July 26, 2008, involved 21 bombs that went off in a span on little ovewr an hour across the city.

OneIndia News