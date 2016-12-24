Man killed in Tripura BSF firing

Agartala, Dec 24: A Muslim man was killed when BSF troopers, while on patrol along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, opened fire suspecting him to be a smuggler police said here on Saturday.

"Araber Rahman, 38, was killed in Border Security Force firing at Balerdepha village (under Sipahijala district) late Friday night," police spokesman Uttam Kumar Bhowmik said.

Bhowmik said that the BSF told the police that during patrolling against cattle smuggling, they opened fire killing the man on the spot.

"Family members of the victim have denied the BSF allegations and lodged a complaint with the police against the para-military troopers. They said he was innocent," the police official said.

IANS

