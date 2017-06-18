Man held in Delhi for sexually harassing woman, making lewd gestures on flight

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, June 18: A 56-year-old man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for sexually harassing a woman passenger on board an IndiGo flight, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on the flight that was on way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

Ramesh Chand, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, was arrested soon after the flight landed, after which he was taken to the Domestic Airport police station.

According to the FIR, the harassed woman, a resident of Hyderabad, said when the flight was taking off, she saw Chand, who was seated next to her, unzip his pants and start a lewd gesture.

"The woman immediately informed an air hostess about it and her seat was changed. When the flight landed at the airport, we received a complaint from the woman," the senior officer said.

Story first published: Sunday, June 18, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
