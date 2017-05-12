Man beaten up for allegedly slaughtering buffalo in Uttar Pradesh

A video of a group of men thrashing a man for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on Friday.

A group of five men dragged the man out of is home at Achal Tal area Aligarh as police were seen struggling to intervene. Yet police rescued the man and took him into their custody. Five people have been arrested and the investigation is underway.

Reacting to the incident police said that they received information that buffalo was being slaughtered at Kali Baghel's home and arrested all those involved. Police controlled the crowd on time, added police officer.

#WATCH: Man thrashed by locals for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo in Achal Tal area of Aligarh (UP), 5 arrested, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/ENmX7Bd91l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2017

After Yogi Adityanath became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister he launched the drive against illegal slaughterhouses. He had ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. Adityanath followed BJP manifesto that said all the illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all the mechanized slaughter houses.

It may be recalled that, in September 2015, a 60-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri for allegedly possessing beef. However, forensic reports later revealed that he had in fact possessed mutton, not beef.

(With agency inputs)