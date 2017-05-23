Man falls in soup for FB comments on Yogi Adityanath

Sambhal, May 23: A man who allegedly made a fake Facebook account and posted derogatory content about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Responding to a complaint on May 15 that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site, police registered a case against a man called Sahil Malik, Nakkhasa SHO Devendra Sharma said.

However, detailed investigations revealed that the account was a fake one and had been made by Munazir. Consequently, Munazir was arrested and a case filed against him, Sharma added.

On March 22, The Bengaluru police investigated a complaint in which a woman was accused of putting up objectionable content against Yogi Adityanath. The BJP's Yuva Morcha filed a complaint against Prabha Belavangala for putting up objectionable content against Yogi on her Facebook page.

A first information report was filed under the Indian Penal Code for defamation, promoting enmity on the ground of religion and mischief. It was alleged that the images of the UP CM were morphed which depicted him in very poor light.

Prabha had acted knowing fully well that it would cause the breach of public peace and also argued that the Facebook posts violate several penal provisions, the complaint alleged.

It is alleged that Prabha is a habitual mischief and rumour monger. The complainants said that in the past she had put up inflammatory content on Facebook and cases have been lodged in the past as well.

