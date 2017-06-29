Man accused of carrying beef, beaten to death in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 29 : A man accused of carrying beef was beaten to death on Thursday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Police sources said Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari was carrying the "banned meat" in a Maruti van.

A group of people stopped him near Bajartand village and brutally attacked him, the sources said. His van was set on fire too.

Police personnel rescued him and took him to a hospital where he died during the course of treatment.

"It's premeditated murder," Additional Director General of Police R.K. Mallik told IANS.

"Asgar was chargesheeted for child abduction and murder," the officer said, adding that some people involved in beef trade hatched a conspiracy to kill him. "The killers have been identified."

This is second such case in Jharkhand in the last three days.

In Giridih district, a mob thrashed a person and set on fire his house after a cow head was found.

IANS